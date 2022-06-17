The bad boy was presumed dead when he swerved off the road in September 2021 as he attempted to elope with Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) - his car was found in the lake but his body was nowhere to be seen.

Fans of Emmerdale are on the edge of their seats waiting to find out if Jamie Tate (played by Alexander Lincoln) will ever make his grand return to the soap.

We know - and some Emmerdale characters know - that he's in fact alive following a shock reappearance in November 2021.

Whether he'll make a full return has been up for debate, but that hasn't stopped the soap teasing it.

RadioTimes.com caught up with Bentham at the British Soap Awards 2022 to see if her on-screen baby's father will ever make his way back - and she thinks it's likely.

"I'd hope so!" Bentham teased. "I'd love to see Alex back. We know he's alive...

"He's not even back and he's caused drama just with his name, so we'll see what happens."

Gabby and Jamie in Emmerdale

As for Gabby's future, fans are going to see a different side to her.

"Gabby is back to her mischievous self," Bentham explained, speaking about the future of her character. "She's been very grounded at Home Farm and very secure. It's hard being a single mother on her own!"

