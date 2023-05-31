The actor has been nominated twice at the British Soap Awards 2023 for Best Villain and Best Newcomer for his role as criminal and entrepreneur Ravi who arrived in Walford last summer .

Aaron Thiara has teased what lies in store for his EastEnders bad boy Ravi Gulati in the coming months.

Since his arrival, Ravi's storylines have included his murder of his adopted father, uniting with his biological father Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) and his family, an affair with Denise Fox (Diane Parish), and finding true love with her daughter Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams).

Having made enemies such as Denise's husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), and Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), could Ravi be the man who ends up dead at Christmas?

Speaking to Sharon Marshall on This Morning on Wednesday (31st May 2023), Thiara joked that Ravi is "a nice guy really", before more seriously adding: "I don’t see him as a villain."

Thiara then praised the writers of EastEnders for showing Ravi''s "human side" such as in his relationship with his son Davinder "Nugget" Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury).

Describing Ravi's bad behaviour, Thiara noted that Ravi "feels pain and so wants to make the world feels his pain".

When asked about the likelihood of Ravi being the male corpse on Christmas Day as teased in the flash-forward in February, Thiara noted that he had made a lot of enemies.

However, the actor teased that Ravi "makes more enemies" and that there are "a lot more enemies to be made".

Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati stares at Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ravi, in the coming months, will also have "something that comes to haunt him from the past".

Could this relate to his murder of Ranveer? Or, alternatively, could this be connected to what happened to Nugget's mother who abandoned her child for Ravi to care for alone?

Fans will no doubt be guessing until they get the answers they need.

