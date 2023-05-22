We're eagerly awaiting the reveal of who has been killed off by The Six, and one popular theory is that it's Walford's current rogue Ravi Gulati (played by Aaron Thiara).

Viewers across the country are desperate to know what will happen in the EastEnders flash-forward, set to air over Christmas 2023.

Now, the actor playing the bad boy has addressed the theories about him, suggesting Ravi has enough enemies that he could indeed be killed off in the coming months.

Speaking to Inside Soap, Thiara said: "I can't escape the fan theories.

"The comments have been lovely though - people say: 'No you can't be the body on the floor!' But Ravi has a lot of enemies, and plenty of characters want to see the back of him."

Thiara added: "What I will say is there's a lot to come in the next few months, and it goes up a notch in terms of what that might mean for Ravi in the lead-up to Christmas."

It's an exciting time for EastEnders fans at the moment with one classic character returning from the dead, 25 years after she last appeared on screen.

BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Michelle Collins will be reprising her role of Cindy Beale in the coming months on EastEnders.

While details are yet to be confirmed for what's bringing her back to Albert Square alongside Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), some early reports have emerged suggesting a comedic storyline is on the cards.

Reports suggest the pair will return to Walford after trying to sell sandwiches in France.

