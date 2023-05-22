All we know so far is she's reunited with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) 25 years after she was killed off-screen in prison.

Following the bombshell news that Cindy Beale would be returning to EastEnders , all eyes are on what's in store for Michelle Collins's character.

However, a report has emerged suggesting Ian and Cindy will be involved in a caper involving sandwiches.

According to The Sun, viewers will catch up with the pair who have been working in France, selling sandwiches, but they're not exactly popular with the locals.

A source told the newspaper: "It's not entirely clear how or when they got back together or how they ended up in France, but they seem to be a couple again.

"It's a clever and funny twist to have them continuing their catering work and working on stalls, just like they did on Albert Square."

The BBC declined to comment on the speculative storyline when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Cindy was last seen in 1998, having joined the soap in 1988. Michelle reprised her iconic role in 2014 for a Children in Need special, The Ghosts of Ian Beale.

