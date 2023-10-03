Finally, missing teen Davinder "Nugget" Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) makes contact, but will he return to Walford?

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 9th - 12th October 2023.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Callum Highway confronts Jay Brown over drug secret

Ben (Max Bowden, centre) feels that Jay (Jamie Borthwick, left) is neglecting Lexi, but Callum (Tony Clay, right) makes a discovery. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jay wakes up at Nadine's (Jazzy Phoenix) and is shocked to find a bag of ketamine on her bedside table. When he confronts her, Nadine says the drugs help her cope, and adds that they could help him too.

Meanwhile, at home, Ben is annoyed that Jay has been out all night again, and Callum later confronts Jay after previously seeing him with Nadine. Jay tells Callum that he goes to her place to sleep, but Callum is sceptical.

Callum warns Nadine to leave Jay alone and tells her about Lola's (Danielle Harold) death. Ben tears into Jay for neglecting Lexi (Isabella Brown), so Jay arrives home with goodies to make the little girl a special dinner. But that night, Jay returns to Nadine and scores some ketamine from her!

Oblivious to this, Ben and Callum are relieved that Jay stayed the night at home, and Lexi excitedly plans a pizza and movie night. But Jay is still struggling to cope, and Callum catches him going back to Nadine's.

As Jay tries to make excuses, he accidentally drops the bag of ketamine, and Callum is horrified to realise that Jay is on drugs. Jay begs Callum not to tell Ben, but Callum insists on it. The next day, Ben worries about Jay and thinks he needs to see a counsellor, so Callum agrees to talk to Jay about it.

But the pair end up arguing over Nadine, and Jay leaves to score drugs from her again. Can Callum talk sense into Jay, or is the widower too far down this dark path?

2. Karen Taylor hatches a plan for son Keanu to deal with Sharon Watts

Danny Walters as Keanu and Lorraine Stanley as Karen Taylor in EastEnders attend a legal meeting. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sharon is excited by flirty boxing promoter Dorian's overtures and agrees to a drink with him at The Vic to talk business. Despite her misgivings over Keanu's messy antics, Sharon allows him to look after their son Albie while she goes out, but Keanu is rattled to see her all dolled up.

Dorian tells Sharon there's a job for her in Abu Dhabi and urges her to jump at the chance, leaving her tempted. But Keanu is later unimpressed to see Dorian give Sharon flowers and a kiss on the cheek.

Keanu decides to take Albie out for the day without speaking to Sharon first, and his mum Karen delights in refusing to tell Sharon where they are.

Sharon threatens to call the police if Keanu and Albie aren't back soon, and Keanu returns in the nick of time. A huge row ensues as Sharon demands to know where they've been, and the following day, Keanu apologises to her.

However, Sharon insists on a third-party arbitrator to discuss Albie's childcare arrangements. Later, Keanu is supported by Karen as he meets with Sharon and her solicitor, and Sharon drops a bombshell, But what does she say?

After a nasty confrontation with Sharon at The Vic, Karen comes up with a plan, and she pushes Keanu to agree...

At the same time, Sharon confides in Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) that she still loves Keanu but isn't sure if he loved her or was only with her because of Albie, but is she right? And will Keanu go along with whatever Karen is plotting?

3. Rocky Cotton's gambling spirals out of control

Ross Boatman as Harvey Monroe and Brian Conley as Rocky Cotton speak in the bookies'. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Rocky has to stall his wife Kathy when she questions why his share of their loan repayments isn't in her account. Rocky lies that boss Jay forgot to do the wages, but secretly heads to the bookies to try and win the money.

Pal Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) joins Rocky, unaware of the stakes. But Harvey is worried when he sees his friend returning to the bookies, and he confronts him. Rocky laughs it off and claims it's just a bit of fun, but later, he sneaks off to place a £100 bet!

Harvey envies Rocky's good fortune on the horses, but he's concerned when it becomes clear that Rocky has gone to place yet more bets. Rocky swears he won't go back to the bookies, but Harvey thinks he's kidding himself.

Dorian suggests that Rocky could make serious cash by betting on the boxing night, and we later see Dorian try to entice Rocky and Harvey to the Pie, Pint and Fight night, but they turn him down. But during a game of darts at The Vic, Rocky sneaks off to place another bet.

George Knight (Colin Salmon) gives Rocky a tip, and Rocky then lays down some serious cash on the fight. But Harvey arrives and tells Rocky off for breaking his promise not to bet.

As Rocky dismisses his pal's worries, is he risking everything? And might this play into Rocky's imminent exit?

4. Missing Davinder "Nugget" Gulati gets in touch with dad Ravi

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara, left) hears from missing Nugget. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The police find Nugget's mobile by the canal and inform his father Ravi (Aaron Thiara) that they will dredge the water to look for clues. But, with Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) having heard from Nugget without telling Ravi, she secretly phones the teen and asks him to let Ravi know he's alive.

Ravi returns from another night of searching and gets a text from his son saying he's safe. Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) suggests the police might be able to use this to track Nugget's location, so Ravi goes to see them. But Ravi is gutted when the police suggest the text is a hoax and believes he's back to square one.

As the week continues, Nugget's friend Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) holds a vigil for Nugget in the Square Gardens, with all their pals attending. Ravi thinks it's pointless, but Suki and Vinny insist it could bring Nugget home. Will Nugget return?

