With Nugget taking refuge at Suki's after confronting his dad, Ravi arrived to try and bully his way in. When Suki claimed Nugget wasn't there, and stood up to him, Ravi reminded her of his continued threats to her imprisoned son Kheerat (Jaz Deol), who had been sent down for his crime.

But Suki told him that she had spoken to detective Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), who had arranged for Kheerat to be moved so that Ravi could no longer get to him. Ravi insisted that he could find Kheerat, but Suki maintained that she would dedicate her life's work to stopping him.

Sending Ravi on his way, Suki consoled a terrified Nugget. As Nugget shared happy memories of his grandfather, he asked Suki if Ravi's guilt was certain. Suki replied that Ravi had indeed killed Ranveer, and Nugget sobbed.

Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati looking tense as he speaks to Balvinder Sopal's Suki Kaur Panesar in EastEnders.

As the night wore on, Ravi returned, asking if Suki had heard from Nugget. She lied once more, and refused to offer him any more information. But once shutting the door on Ravi, Suki found that Nugget was gone.

Nugget was then seen leaving Albert Square alone - but is this the last we'll see of him? Next week a desperate search begins as Ravi is worried sick. But you'll have to keep watching to find out what becomes of the troubled teen.

