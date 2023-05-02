Linda's (Kellie Bright) been in contact with someone for a while now, and it seems the truth is out - it's Elaine, her mum!

Such a big personality is sure to stir up big problems, however and it isn't soon before Linda has more drama at her door...

Plus, Lola gets upsetting news, Ben goes too far and Kim struggles.

Read for all your essential EastEnders spoilers for next week, Monday 8th - Thursday 11th May 2023.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

1. Linda's mum arrives

Trouble isn't far away from the Queen Vic and in next week's episodes, Linda struggles to be honest with her friend Sharon when she's sharing her plans for the pub, while the Panesars are confident they've got the deal sealed. In the middle of all of this, Linda gets Mick's "Presumption of Death" certificate through - and Suki overhears it, meaning there are technically no more obstacles in the way and the sale can go through. But Linda is on the phone to someone, begging them to hang on...

Later on, Linda feels awful lying to Sharon who supports her while she tries to explain what happened to Mick to Ollie. Nish and Suki are full of it, showing their associates their new baby, but Linda dramatically reveals she's pulling out of the deal. Suki is furious, but Nish remains suspiciously calm, saying it's just business. But things get worse for Linda when she is forced to admit to Sharon what's been going on - and it's safe to say she isn't happy. Furious at Linda's betrayal, a fight breaks out, right as the new owner of The Vic walks in... Linda's mum, Elaine!

2. The Vic is trashed

The fallout of The Vic twist plays out in full force, as Linda is forced to clean up the mess she made. Sharon is reluctant to forgive and forget, but Linda's problems go from bad to worse. In the evening, she's awoken by noises in the pub, and when she goes downstairs to check it out with Elaine, she discovers her beloved bar is trashed. The culprit? A glass flamingo that Nish previously gifted Linda gives it all away... Is this full-out war now?

3. Sonia discovers Reiss' secret

It's Sonia's birthday, and while she's got lots of treats waiting for her when she wakes up, she doesn't have Reiss. At the café, Rocky admits he heard Reiss on the phone to someone to Kathy, but the latter encourages him to drop it for Son's sake. As the clock ticks, Rocky gets close to telling Sonia what he overheard, but Reiss pops back in the nick of time. That doesn't stop Rocky finding out the truth and as they get into it, Sonia walks in on them in a tense discussion. It's finally time for Reiss to own up, and he tells Sonia the truth. She's so hurt she kicks him to the curb.

More like this

Later on, Reiss tries desperately to make amends and he ends up confiding in Eve. When she discovers what's really going on, she begs Sonia to hear him out. What does he have to tell her? Nevertheless, her mind remains resolved - she doesn't want anything to do with him, that is until Lola tells Sonia some observations about love. Will Sonia make up with Reiss or is their sweet romance over?

4. Ben goes too far

Coronation-fever is in full swing in Walford and the community prepare to celebrate the country's new King. For Lola and her family, it's a chance to make more special memories.

Later in the week, attention turns to Eurovision and Kathy is busy in preparations for the big night, but she spots Ben looking exhausted - less-than-ideal when he realises he will have to work overtime to support his family when Lola admits she can no longer work. On the day of the party, he is so tired he forgot to pick up Lexi - much to Lola and Jay's annoyance, especially as they don't know what he's going through. Ben drinks to numb the pain but it isn't long before the night turns destructive and he picks a fight with Vinny. As fists are about to fly, Lola begs him to stop. With his loved ones completely in horror over his actions, Ben comes to the chilling conclusion that he's gone too far this time.

5. Kim struggles

Poor Kim isn't herself and as the eve of her court case arrives, she has a panic attack when she's asked to drive on a small errand. Denzel spots Kim locked in the car and worries she's having a heart attack, but when they talk, he begs Kim to open up to Howie. She bottles up her emotions and prepares for court the next day.

The next morning, Kim suffers another panic attack and it becomes clear to Denzel that she didn't tell Howie. At court, Kim's solicitor is calm, but when the verdict comes in, everyone is speechless. What will the judge say? In complete turmoil, Kim refuses to talk to Howie and Denzel turns to Amy to see if she can help get through to Kim. The teen has some touching words of advice for Kim and she agrees to seek medical help for her mental health.

6. Stacey's woes continue

Stacey continues to worry about her financial problems and it isn't long before she seeks another financial solution - she goes back on the cameras. Her problems go from bad to worse when Alfie announces he's moving out, but he does offer Stacey a month's rent to make up for it. Will Stacey be OK?

7. Cheryl Baker arrives

With Eurovision-fever in full-force, everyone expects a big performance on the night (not just from Mae Muller). Rocky planned an unmissable performance but he's left dismayed when Sonia pulls out. He begs Jean to fill in for her, while he makes a hurried call to an old contact. As Jean says yes, her moment on stage is cut short when Rocky's mystery guest arrives - it's Cheryl Baker from Bucks Fizz!

Read More

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.