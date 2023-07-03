The episodes will air at the same time of 7:30pm on BBC Two. They will also be available to watch on iPlayer from 6am.

Wimbledon coverage will feature on BBC One from 1:45pm and will continue until 6pm, when there will be an hour of news coverage.

Coverage will then resume from 7pm until 9pm. The daily tennis action will also be shown on BBC Two from 3pm until 6pm.

Fans of the long-running soap recently saw the shock return of Michelle Collins's Cindy Beale, who had been considered long-gone following her off-screen 'death' in 1998.

It was also discovered that she is the mother of Gina and Anna Knight, having been living undercover as 'Rose Knight' ever since she faked her death.

Recent episodes saw the funeral of Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) too, who tragically passed away following her battle with a brain tumour, and the attempted murder of Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) by Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota).

As for when EastEnders will return to its regular programming schedule, it's yet to be confirmed, though Wimbledon coverage will continue until Sunday 16th July - which likely means that EastEnders will resume on BBC One from Monday 17th July.

This week, EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC Two and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

