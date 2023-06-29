It was confirmed earlier this year that popular character Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) would be suffering from the eating disorder bulimia nervosa and viewers have since seen his binge eating, restricting his diet, and periodically purging.

Long-running fans will be aware that Honey Mitchell (Barton) has also suffered from the same eating disorder in her teenage years and it flared up a few years ago during her romantic relationship with love rat dentist Adam Bateman (Stephen Raham-Hughes) before she had to leave the Square for a time to seek treatment.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the TRIC Awards 2023, actress Emma Barton was asked if the soap would be connecting Honey's experiences with Ben's battle with bulimia nervosa.

"I think Honey will, you know, surely see some signs and recognise what Ben's going through. I hope so, I hope that she offers him some support. "

Barton also highlighted the importance of the story tackling how eating disorders impact men as well as women, who are traditionally portrayed as sufferers of such disorders.

"It's just as important," commented Barton. "Yeah, you know, [Max Bowden] is gonna do a cracking job."

Meanwhile, Barton also spoke about her pleasure at having been reunited full-time with Perry Fenwick since Billy and Honey reconciled as a couple.

Emma Barton as Honey and Perry Fenwick as Billy in EastEnders BBC

"Oh, it feels amazing," revealed Barton. "He's my rock, honestly, since day one back in 2005. and he's just...he's my best friend and I love him dearly and it's just lovely.

"And we work hard we have our little way of working and...we do like rehearsals together and go and have a cup of tea."

We're certainly glad Billy and Honey are back together!

Anyone affected by an eating disorder can find help and support by visiting Beat, or calling the charity's helpline on 0808 801 0677.

