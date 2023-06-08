The beloved hairdresser died after losing her battle against a brain tumour leaving her family completely distraught at their loss.

Walford residents must come to terms with the loss of Lola Pearce-Brown (played by Danielle Harold) after a devastating few weeks on EastEnders .

One who will take it particularly hard is Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), who will also fight his own demons in the coming weeks when he develops bulimia.

While Ben and Callum (Tony Clay) have been through so much already, can they get through this latest trial?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards, Bowden and Clay hope they'll last.

"I hope it doesn't break it," said Bowden, as Clay added: "I'd be very surprised if it broke them, you can only build on that. If he does find out it can only make them stronger. You go through things in a relationship and you have to work through them, as is true to life."

Tony Clay as Callum Highway and Max Bowden as Callum Highway in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ben's battle with bulimia was announced earlier in 2023 and will see Ben trying to cover up his struggles and hide them from Callum and Kathy (Gillian) over the coming weeks.

EastEnders has been working with charity, Beat, to ensure a sensitive portrayal of the eating disorder.

Anyone affected by an eating disorder can find help and support by visiting Beat, or calling the charity's helpline on 0808 801 0677.

