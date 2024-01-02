EastEnders' George Knight faces temptation after learning devastating secret
The publican sought solace with Cindy.
It was a difficult episode for George Knight (played by Colin Salmon) in EastEnders, who had a surprise visit from his parents on New Year's Day - and then found out why they were really in Walford.
Gloria (Elizabeth Counsell) and Eddie (Christopher Fairbank) sat down for a chat, and the former struggled to get out her words delicately, before Eddie burst in and told George the truth - the parents were paid to adopt George.
As George's world crumbled around him, he went to find comfort in the boxing club, where Gloria caught up with him.
The loving mother explained how none of this changed how she saw him - as her son - and George softened a little to his mother, who fiercely defended him and protected him all his life.
Nevertheless, though, it's huge news to receive, and George went to see his ex-wife Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) to talk to her about it, considering she knows more about his past than Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) does.
Cindy saw an opportunity to grow closer to her ex-partner, who she undeniably still has feelings for.
As the pair shared a heated moment in the Beale kitchen, which seemed like it would lead to a kiss, Ian (Adam Woodyatt) called her name from elsewhere, ruining the moment.
But with Cindy telling George she wants to talk tomorrow, is it really over?
One person who's been especially put out is Elaine, who spotted George leaving Cindy's after refusing to talk to her about his news.
Is this the beginning of the end of George and Elaine?
EastEnders airs Monday to Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.
