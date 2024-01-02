As George's world crumbled around him, he went to find comfort in the boxing club, where Gloria caught up with him.

The loving mother explained how none of this changed how she saw him - as her son - and George softened a little to his mother, who fiercely defended him and protected him all his life.

Christopher Fairbank as Eddie Knight, Colin Salmon as George Knight, and Elizabeth Counsell as Gloria Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nevertheless, though, it's huge news to receive, and George went to see his ex-wife Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) to talk to her about it, considering she knows more about his past than Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) does.

Cindy saw an opportunity to grow closer to her ex-partner, who she undeniably still has feelings for.

As the pair shared a heated moment in the Beale kitchen, which seemed like it would lead to a kiss, Ian (Adam Woodyatt) called her name from elsewhere, ruining the moment.

But with Cindy telling George she wants to talk tomorrow, is it really over?

One person who's been especially put out is Elaine, who spotted George leaving Cindy's after refusing to talk to her about his news.

Is this the beginning of the end of George and Elaine?

