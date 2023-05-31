The episode marks Harold's last appearance on the series following a hard-hitting brain tumour storyline - one that has struck a chord with fans. Viewers who have already watched the episode took to Twitter to share their thoughts, praising the soap for its handling of such a serious subject matter.

EastEnders released one of its most emotional episodes to date early, with Lola's ( Danielle Harold ) farewell landing on BBC iPlayer this morning before it airs tonight (Wednesday 31st May).

"For last week, I have been inconsolable while watching Lola's final days in #EastEnders. I was my mums carer for two years till she passed when I was 13. My heart goes out to all children who lose a parent. So much intense grief so young," one fan wrote.

Another wrote: "Tonight’s @bbceastenders was emotional, heartbreaking and sensational as always. RIP Lola ❤️ #EastEnders"

Other fans called for Harold to win an award, calling her performance "spellbinding". "If the actress for Lola doesn’t win any awards, then I’m going to scream," one tweeted.

Some watched Lola's final scenes before going to work this morning, but regretted the move, while another was left in "absolute bits" after finishing the episode.

Harold's departure will certainly be felt by fans, with one tweeting that "Lola will always be the best EastEnders character".

Read More

Lola's death will come as no surprise, with the soap recently airing a two-hander episode in which she and her husband, Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), come to terms with her terminal diagnosis.

Speaking about leaving the series and filming her last scenes, Harold told RadioTimes.com and other outlets: "The vibe on set was very respectful. I can't tell you how respectful it was on that set, it was a completely different vibe that I've never felt before.

"I think because in some way everyone has been affected by cancer, so it just meant so much to everybody that we got it correct."

Harold added: "And also listening to [Lola's family] saying their goodbyes and not cry. I had to ask the medical advisor if I could cry at that stage. She said yes, that your emotions are still there. So that helped me play those lines."

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.