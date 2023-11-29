Jack has been a source of strength for Stacey in recent months as she battled for justice after being stalked and attacked by Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis).

With Stacey and Jack also co-grandparents to baby Charli, the daughter of their teen children Lily (Lillia Turner) and Ricky Junior (Frankie Day) respectively, they've been in each other's orbits a lot lately.

With Theo set to be sentenced after pleading guilty in court, Stacey headed to the allotments and ended up calling Jack, who arrived to check on her. Stacey admitted that she had tricked Theo into entering his plea, and police detective Jack was unfazed as he claimed she "did what she had to do".

Meanwhile, Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) was visiting the house to spend time with Ricky - and to scrounge a place to stay. When he returned home with Stacey, Jack defended her against Sam's comments and Stace was grateful.

But as she continued to dwell on recent events, she couldn't help worrying that she was to blame for the whole Theo mess. Stacey then revealed that the weapon found at the scene next to an unconscious Theo when he was attacked by Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) had in fact been planted there by her!

Stacey Slater.

Jack looked utterly gobsmacked, but what will he do with this new information? Could this impact Theo's situation, and will Stacey find herself facing charges too?

Viewers who identify with Stacey's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

