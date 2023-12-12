Since then, fans have been scrambling to work out not only who the body is, but who killed him – and why.

As we get closer to the big day, every woman now has a clear and obvious motive for killing a different man on Albert Square.

There's one man who knows exactly what's coming, and RadioTimes.com and other press heard from Clenshaw for a few teasers in the run-up to Christmas on EastEnders.

One thing he did tease aside from the big Six reveal was what will happen to the few characters not tied up in the flash-forward.

Clenshaw explained: "The Mitchells gather for their first Christmas without Lola, and Jay receives an unexpected Christmas present. Over at No.45, Ian pulls out all the stops for Cindy’s first Christmas back in Walford but is put out when her ex-husband George is their unexpected guest."

Outside of that, all eyes will be on The Vic and who's dead on the floor.

The Six. BBC

"Christmas Day in Walford is always momentous, and this year EastEnders viewers are in for a treat that will keep them guessing ‘whodunnit’ and ‘who-is-it’ right up until the very end," the showrunner teased.

"We're thrilled with the buzz around The Six. It's exactly what we hoped for; we hoped people would chat, we hoped people would speculate, we hoped that everyone would come up with their own theories and share those with one another."

Furthermore, Clenshaw teased The Six members' lives will never be the same again, confirming they're "bound together".

