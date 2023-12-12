EastEnders' Chris Clenshaw: 'Jay will get unexpected Christmas present'
Not long to go now!
It's been a big year for EastEnders' executive producer, Chris Clenshaw. Having been in the top job for a little over a year, the BBC soap has gone from strength to strength, undergoing a renaissance, and is now gearing up for one of its biggest Christmases ever.
In February, EastEnders revealed a flash-forward to Christmas Day, with Sharon (Letitia Dean), Denise (Diane Parish), Linda (Kellie Bright), Suki (Balvinder Sopal), Stacey (Lacey Turner) and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) stood around a mystery man's lifeless body.
Since then, fans have been scrambling to work out not only who the body is, but who killed him – and why.
As we get closer to the big day, every woman now has a clear and obvious motive for killing a different man on Albert Square.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
There's one man who knows exactly what's coming, and RadioTimes.com and other press heard from Clenshaw for a few teasers in the run-up to Christmas on EastEnders.
One thing he did tease aside from the big Six reveal was what will happen to the few characters not tied up in the flash-forward.
Clenshaw explained: "The Mitchells gather for their first Christmas without Lola, and Jay receives an unexpected Christmas present. Over at No.45, Ian pulls out all the stops for Cindy’s first Christmas back in Walford but is put out when her ex-husband George is their unexpected guest."
Outside of that, all eyes will be on The Vic and who's dead on the floor.
"Christmas Day in Walford is always momentous, and this year EastEnders viewers are in for a treat that will keep them guessing ‘whodunnit’ and ‘who-is-it’ right up until the very end," the showrunner teased.
"We're thrilled with the buzz around The Six. It's exactly what we hoped for; we hoped people would chat, we hoped people would speculate, we hoped that everyone would come up with their own theories and share those with one another."
Furthermore, Clenshaw teased The Six members' lives will never be the same again, confirming they're "bound together".
Read more:
- EastEnders’ Lacey Turner reveals new Christmas murder mystery theory
- Is Dean Wicks the dead body in EastEnders at Christmas? All the clues and theories
- Is Phil Mitchell the dead body in EastEnders at Christmas? All the clues and theories
- Is Keanu Taylor the dead body in EastEnders at Christmas?? All the clues and theories
- EastEnders cast: Who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.