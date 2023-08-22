In France, Peter revealed to Cindy and dad Ian (Adam Woodyatt) that Bobby had left him a message. When he explained that Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) was selling the chippy, Ian was predictably unimpressed.

Yet when Cindy and Peter suggested going to Walford, Ian shut the idea down, not wanting them to know that the Knights were there.

But later, Peter found the unseen messages from Anna on his mum's phone, and was floored when he listened to the voicemail. Ian walked in, and was forced to tell Peter that Cindy had two other children when she was in witness protection.

Peter quickly worked out that Ian was desperate to keep the whereabouts of George (Colin Salmon), and daughters Gina and Anna, from Cindy - and Ian quickly deleted Anna's messages to 'protect' Cindy.

As Peter fumed, Ian cited his recent heart attack as an excuse for wanting to stay where they were. But even when Ian claimed that Cindy couldn't handle the truth, Peter explained he was booked to go back to their old home to meet his new sisters - wanting to make up for lost time after the grief of twin Lucy's death.

Adam Woodyatt as Ian Beale in EastEnders. BBC

At The Vic, Gina and Anna were having fun together as they closed up the pub. When Peter, still a stranger to the girls, walked in, they cheerfully explained the place was closed for the night.

But with a smile on his face, Peter was happy to have found more siblings. Will he reveal his identity to the Knights?

