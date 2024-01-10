He only got as far as mentioning his aunt's name before Honey (Emma Barton) made everyone laugh with a reference to a recent Christmas card from Sal, who had addressed it: "To Billy, and the rest."

Aunt Sal famously always spoke her mind and made no secret of when she couldn't be bothered, and this was the perfect way to pay homage to her.

Phil looked through old photos as he mourned Aunt Sal. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As Honey lamented the fact that Aunt Sal never remembered her name, attention turned back to Phil, who explained that their relative had sadly passed away.

As the clan headed back to Phil and wife Kat's (Jessie Wallace) house, the Mitchells shared their memories of Sal, who was the sister of beloved Walford matriarch Peggy (the late Dame Barbara Windsor).

Ben (Max Bowden) recalled how he had been sat right next to Aunt Sal at the funeral of Ronnie (Sam Womack) and Roxy (Rita Simons), as she gave their mother Glenda (Glynis Barber) a piece of her mind for her poor treatment of her daughters.

The scene mentioned was the final appearance of Aunt Sal, and EastEnders will air her funeral next week. Bridgerton star David Sterne has been cast as her husband Harold Martin, marking the character's first ever appearance despite many mentions on-screen over the years.

Sam (Kim Medcalf) spoke to Harold as they confirmed plans to hold a wake for Aunt Sal at Peggy's bar; and wondered who would inherit the caravan in Clacton! Meanwhile, the loss caused Phil's thoughts to turn back to his newly-discovered son Albie.

But he was furious when he learned that Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) had taken Albie to Australia without his knowledge – oblivious to the deadly reason behind Sharon's quick exit.

EastEnders airs Monday to Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

