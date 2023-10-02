Having already murdered three people: Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost), Teddy Thompkins (Grant Burgin) and Rufus Donahue (Steve Meo), Stephen's crimes are being uncovered one by one. So he's been plotting his escape, and from Monday 9th October, he puts this plan into action.

But will he end up behind bars rather than running one on the beach in Thailand? One thing's for sure, Boyce is most definitely bidding farewell to Stephen, having played the character intermittently since 1996 before joining the regular cast just last year.

Stephen will make a final bid for freedom and will stop anyone who gets in his way. Carla Barlow (Alison King) knows that Stephen dosed her up on LSD, but without evidence the police can't prove his guilt. They also don't want to alert him to the fact that they already suspect him of murdering Teddy and Leo.

Audrey will confront her son. ITV

Will Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) be able to contain his fury over Stephen's plot to destroy Carla? That remains to be seen, but Tim finds himself in peril when he takes note of a passing mention from Brian Packham (Peter Gunn), who says that Stephen has taken an interest in the canal dredging project.

But when Stephen realises that Tim is onto him, he determines to silence the cab driver for good. A fuming Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) thinks that Tim has gone to a football match, but he's actually fighting for his life in the boot of his car, which is being doused in petrol! Has Tim paid the ultimate price for going after Stephen?

More like this

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews), meanwhile, is excitedly planning her new future in Thailand with Stephen, oblivious to the fact that he's responsible for the death of her lover. How will Jenny react when Carla warns her that the police are after Stephen?

Also unaware of this is Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell), as a calm and collected Stephen tricks him in order to transfer the full Underworld balance into a bogus account he's set up. Will Michael work out what Stephen's up to and stop him?

When Audrey learns from Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) that her precious first-born has stolen her house from under her nose, she confronts him and demands to know why he has betrayed her so cruelly. But is Audrey putting herself at risk when Stephen is at his most desperate?

As the truth dawns on the locals of Weatherfield, the hunt for Stephen begins, but can he be caught before he adds to his death toll? The walls are closing in on Stephen, but will he flee abroad or might unfinished business see him make one final mistake?

Coronation Street airs these scenes from Monday 9th October, continuing on Wednesday 11th October and concluding Stephen's last chapter on Friday 13th October on ITV and ITVX.

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.