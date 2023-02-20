There's always been some chemistry between the characters played by Jack P Shepherd and Samia Longchambon. However, a sudden move from David may leave their friendship on the rocks.

New Coronation Street scenes promise a twist is on the way for David Platt and Maria Connor - but it looks as though it won't be the romantic development some fans have been hoping for.

Wondering what the history is between these two characters? We've got everything you need to know. Read on for a breakdown of David Platt's and Maria Connor's relationship in Coronation Street.

When were David and Maria together?

David had a crush on Maria back in the day, but has he ever moved on? ITV

David and Maria were never really an item. Not for real, at least.

Longtime Corrie fans will remember that David did have romantic feelings for Maria when they worked together at the salon back in the mid-2000s. At the time, Maria was having an affair with Charlie Stubbs (Bill Ward) and wasn't exactly interested in David.

Years later, after Maria was released from prison, she and David pulled a little prank on his mum Gail (Helen Worth) who was convinced she could play Cupid and spot any romantic connection from miles away. The pair pretended to be madly in love with each other, but that died out quickly.

What happened to David and Maria?

David leans in for a kiss in a new Corrie scene. ITV

Despite never being a couple, David and Maria had their fair share of drama anyway.

When David had feelings for her, he attempted to blackmail Charlie over his affair, threatening him to tell his girlfriend Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford).

But David's plan retaliated and Charlie attempted to murder him by drowning him in the bathtub, and only stopped when Maria walked in on them. Horrified, she told Tracy immediately.

David would go on to marry Kylie Turner (Paula Lane) in 2011. After his wife's tragic death in 2016, a devastated David took care of her son Max (Paddy Bever), who he legally adopted. After a while (and not before he could try his luck with Maria again), he embarked on a relationship with Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding), whom he married in 2019.

As for Maria, the hairdresser-turned-business-owner-and-councillor has had a long streak of unlucky affairs, including with Marcus Dent (Charlie Condou) and Aidan Connor (Shayne Ward).

She has been married three times. In 2008, she tied the knot with Liam Connor (Rob James-Collier), who was murdered in a hit-and-run before the birth of their second child, named after his father. In 2016, she married Argentinian Pablo Duarte (Shai Matheson) to help him get residence in the UK and landed in jail for three months as a result.

In 2019, Maria started dating her current husband Gary Windass (Mikey North). The pair walked down the aisle the following year.

