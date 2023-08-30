Now, with Carla spending time with Lou Donahue (Eleanor Howell), the widow of Stephen's victim Rufus (Steve Meo), she had reason to suspect foul play.

Lou isn't convinced that Rufus died by 'misadventure' as he always micro-dosed when taking LSD, but while they remained oblivious to his killer, Carla was stunned to hear Lou describing her own experience taking the drug.

Todd Boyce as Stephen Reid in Coronation Street. ITV

Lou explained that LSD caused her to suffer from paranoia, among several other concerning symptoms - all of which resonated with Carla as she joined the dots over her recent 'illness'.

Carla confided in close friend Roy Cropper (David Neilson) that she may have been spiked, reading him a list of symptoms she had found online and suggesting someone had drugged her to remove her from Underworld.

Roy was sceptical, and couldn't support Carla's theory. And when Roy called Carla's husband Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) out of worry for her, Peter called Doctor Gaddas (Christine Mackie) over for a home visit, Carla was fuming over the betrayal.

Dr Gaddas agreed with Carla that she seemed well, and Carla gave Peter both barrels, before venting her annoyance at Roy. Roy responded by giving Carla information on getting her hair tested, as traces of LSD can remain present for up to 90 days.

Although Roy merely wanted to placate Carla and put her fears to rest, Carla vowed to do the test, warning that she would be coming for the culprit if she had indeed been drugged.

So, as Stephen got passionate with Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews), hours after avoiding exposure for defrauding mum Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls), is his time finally nearly up?

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV.

