Abi knows what Cassie is going through as a recovering drug addict, and it turned out they had both bought drugs from the same dealer - Dean Turnbull (Anthony Crank). Although Abi has been clean for over a year, Cassie isn't out of the woods yet, and Dean has been hounding her as she owes him money.

When Abi spotted Dean nearby, she rang him and told him to leave her alone - only for Dean to retort that he wasn't there for her. Later, as Cassie scrounged for money by raiding the takings in the office, Abi caught her in the act.

When they were interrupted by Tyrone and Cassie's mum Evelyn (Maureen Lipman), Abi chose not to reveal Cassie's crime; but later insisted that Cassie admit the truth to her. Cassie revealed that she owed Dean £50, but the fee had gone up as time went on and she couldn't pay.

Cassie asked to borrow the money and said she would pay Abi back, but Abi pointed out that she knew all too well how temptation could stop an addict in their tracks. Abi added that she couldn't take the risk, as Tyrone was a good friend.

So, instead, Abi arranged to meet Dean, and blackmailed him, reminding him that she knew all about his crimes, including where he had committed burglaries.

Relenting, Dean threatened Abi and Cassie to stay out of his way, and Cassie was grateful. But Abi told Cassie that it was time to confess to Tyrone that she wasn't as clean from drugs as she had made out.

Abi insisted that if Cassie didn't explain, then she would have to tell Ty herself. But as Cassie was interrupted from talking to her son, will she comply with the ultimatum?

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV1. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

