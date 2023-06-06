She was announced to be joining the long-running ITV soap in April, where she'll be portraying Cassie, the thought-dead biological mother of Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall).

Incoming Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney has revealed work is well underway on her character's debut storyline.

Of course, Sweeney is no stranger to the world of soaps, having previously played Lindsey Corkhill for 12 years on Channel 4's now-cancelled Brookside.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards, the actor was thrilled to return to the beloved genre.

"It's great! I filmed three days a few weeks ago, then I'm back in next week," she explained. "I'm quite full-on then, so it's wonderful... Just walking in onto the set and seeing the cobbles as well; that was a real moment."

Far from being thrown into the deep end, Sweeney went on to say she felt quite at home on the Corrie set, where she was reunited with several former colleagues.

"I am a newcomer but I knew quite a few people from there from the old days when I was in a soap," she said. "Some of the old Brookie crew are working on Corrie now, so it was a lot of familiar faces."

As for what fans can expect from her new role, Sweeney added: "She's certainly going to cause some waves. She's going to ruffle a few feathers, I think. She's so different from anything I've ever done before."

Expect Sweeney to make her Coronation Street debut as Cassie on Wednesday 28th June.

Previously, producer Iain MacLeod teased: "Claire bowled us over in her audition and the scenes with her, Tyrone and Evelyn will be electric.

"Her arrival will mark the start of a tumultuous time for Tyrone and the family and her impact will be felt across the street in the weeks and months that follow."

Additional reporting by Helen Daly

