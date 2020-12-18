When is Star Wars: The Bad Batch release date? Latest news on Disney+ Clone Wars spin-off

While Star Wars fans were sad to see acclaimed animated series The Clone Wars come to an end earlier this year, creator Dave Filoni is already preparing a follow-up to continue his epic saga.

The Bad Batch will follow the eponymous squad of clones introduced in the preceding series, each of whom has a genetic mutation which sets them apart from their brothers.

Set in the aftermath of Order 66 and the fall of the Republic, the show will see the former soldiers attempt to find a place in this unforgiving new galaxy.

Read on for everything we know so far about Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

When is Star Wars: The Bad Batch released on Disney+?

There’s no official release date for Star Wars: The Bad Batch just yet, but we do know that the series will be released on Disney+ in 2021.

What is Star Wars: The Bad Batch about?

In the days after Order 66, we return to see how the devastating event affected the elite troop of mutated clones known as The Bad Batch, first introduced in The Clone Wars.

Each member possesses a singular exceptional skill which helped make them among the most successful soldiers of the entire Republic, but in the post-Clone War era, they find themselves lacking purpose.

Taking on dangerous missions as mercenaries, they attempt to forge a new path through the galaxy.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch cast

Dee Bradley Baker will return to voice the members of The Bad Batch, having also voiced the entire clone army in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and some episodes of Rebels.

It has also been announced that The Mandalorian star Ming-Na Wen will reprise her role as Fennec Shand in the series, which will offer insight into her earlier years.

Is there a Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer

Yes indeed! Disney revealed a first look at the upcoming series during their annual investor call, which showcases the galactic action in store.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is released on Disney Plus in 2021.