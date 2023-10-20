Given this, fans were certainly curious as to how the already announced cameo would take place - and it's safe to say they likely didn't guess exactly how it went down.

In episode 6, titled Jumaji, Cate experiences a seizure and through her telepathic powers ended up pulling Marie, Andre and Jordan into her subconscious, through which they experienced a combination of her memories and imagination.

Read more:

While inside Cate's mind and searching for her, the trio happened across a vision of Soldier Boy, who told them he was Cate's imaginary boyfriend when she was young.

What followed was all the profanity and sex references you can imagine, before Soldier Boy warned them that they needed to find Cate before they got stuck in her mind forever.

The sixth episode of the spin-off show arrived just hours after it was confirmed that Gen V would be returning for a second season.

This first season has been warmly received by fans for its characters and strong performances from the cast, as well as for its similarity in tone (and goriness) to The Boys.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Of course, Soldier Boy isn't the only cameo we've seen so far. A-Train, The Deep, Madelyn Stillwell and more have made appearances throughout this first season, while the show also introduced a classic comics character who had previously been mentioned on the main show, but never appeared.

Tek Knight, played by Derek Wilson, was introduced in episode 4, where he attempted to bring down Dean Shetty, until she blackmailed him by threatening to reveal his interesting compulsion.

Gen V continues on Amazon Prime Video on 27th October. The Boys seasons 1-3 are available to watch now – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Sci-fi hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.