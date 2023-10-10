It continues: "It’s a tale that features Dalekmania, Dad’s Army, Mary Whitehouse Ridley Scott, The Cybermen, Hans Zimmer, The Beatles and the JFK assassination, as the Doctor and his companions are thrown into a world of sexism, racial tensions, and the rise of fan fiction."

But that's not all there is to look forward to, oh no. There's a slate of archive interviews with the likes of past Doctors Peter Capaldi, Patrick Troughton and David Tennant to get excited about, as well as brand new interviews with showrunners Russell T Davies, Steven Moffat and Chris Chibnall.

Essentially, the two-part documentary will see host Jo Whiley take a trip through the Whoniverse, with the second and final parts of the documentary exploring how Doctor Who has become one of the greatest on-screen institutions.

The second part will include tales from some of the team involved, including the three showrunners as well as Doctors and their companions over the years.

Expect to hear from the likes of Matt Smith, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Christopher Eccleston and Peter Capaldi, as well as Sophie Aldred, Bonnie Langford, Ncuti Gatwa, Sylvester McCoy, Matt Lucas, John Simm, Billie Piper and Kylie Minogue.

David Tennant as The Doctor in Doctor Who. Bad Wolf/BBC

Talk about a great line-up, right?

And Doctor Who radio lovers are going to be having a stellar time this month, as not only are they being treated to the radio documentary, they also have the debut of the iconic theme tune to look ahead to.

The special show, BBC Radio 2 – Doctor Who @60: A Musical Celebration, will feature the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the BBC Singers, conducted by Alastair King.

Composer Murray Gold returns and will debut the latest version of the Doctor Who theme music, as well as the theme tune of the Fifteenth Doctor (called Fifteenth) and Ruby Sunday's (the Doctor’s new companion) theme The Life of Sunday.

At the time of being announced in September, Jo Whiley said: "As listeners to my Radio 2 show know I’m a huge Doctor Who fan, so presenting this concert is a dream come true.

"How better to mark the incredible 60th anniversary of the show than with this wonderful celebration of the music that has featured across the decades."

Who Are We: Doctor Who? The Classic Years will be available to listen to on BBC Sounds from Friday 13 October and will air on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday 21st October at 1am, with part 2 airing on Sunday 22nd October at midnight.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

