Recorded on Thursday, 28th September at the home of BBC National Orchestra of Wales - Hoddinott Hall at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff – the concert will feature the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the BBC Singers, conducted by Alastair King.

Musical pieces to be broadcast for the first time include composer Murray Gold's latest version of the Doctor Who theme music, plus the theme tune of the Fifteenth Doctor (called Fifteenth) and Ruby Sunday's (the Doctor’s new companion) theme The Life of Sunday.

Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor in Doctor Who BBC

Fans of the show will be treated to other familiar themes including I Am The Doctor, Abigail's Song, This Is Gallifrey, The Impossible Girl, I Am A Good Man and The Shepherd's Boy.

The concert will also include contributions from Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies and former series bosses Steven Moffat and Chris Chibnall.

Jo Whiley said: "As listeners to my Radio 2 show know I’m a huge Doctor Who fan, so presenting this concert is a dream come true. How better to mark the incredible 60th anniversary of the show than with this wonderful celebration of the music that has featured across the decades."

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, added: "BBC Radio 2 just had to mark this momentous anniversary of one of our most-loved BBC TV series. We’re thrilled to bring the amazing BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the BBC Singers to the station to play the memorable music of Doctor Who which we know our listeners will love."

Doctor Who @60: A Musical Celebration will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 from 8-10pm on Sunday 15th October and will be available to hear on BBC Sounds.

The concert was also filmed for BBC iPlayer, to be broadcast at a later date.

Radio 2’s My Life in a Mixtape will continue the 60th anniversary celebrations in the autumn, when Doctor Who actors sharing the music that has been the soundtrack to their life, from childhood through to now.

Doctor Who itself will return in November 2023 with three special episodes with David Tennant returning to the show as the Fourteenth Doctor, alongside Catherine Tate reprising her role as Donna Noble. Ncuti Gatwa will take over as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive period.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Episodes of the classic series can be streamed on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

