However, it seems this wasn't always going to be the case, as Tennant has now revealed that returning showrunner Russell T Davies originally planned for a flashback episode starring Tennant and Tate, set during season 4.

Tennant explained: "It would have been an unseen adventure from years before. Russell immediately had an idea for a story, which I’m not going to mention because I don’t think it’s yet seen the light of day.

"It certainly wouldn’t have been part of an ongoing story. But I hope one day he does use it, because it sounded great."

David Tennant and Catherine Tate in Doctor Who. BBC

Instead of a flashback episode, what fans will be getting is three new episodes set after The Power of the Doctor - The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle.

Read more:

The Giggle is set to mark the end of David Tennant's new tenure and the start of Ncuti Gatwa's as the Fifteenth Doctor - but that doesn't mean we will definitely never see Tennant as The Doctor again.

Speaking with SFX recently, Tennant admitted it would be "disingenuous to imagine that I might never be asked again, because history would indicate that it was always a possibility".

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He continued, on the potential of another return: "I’m not going to say never, because I don’t think anyone would believe me. That doesn’t mean I know that I ever will.

"But I suppose until I can’t run down a corridor, it’s always a possibility. But I promise to have no plans."

Radio Times magazine.

The latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine is available now. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.