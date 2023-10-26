Doctor Who announces 3-disc 60th specials DVD release – pre-order now
The new DVDs also boast some exciting exclusive additional content.
Now that we have the official release dates for the upcoming Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials confirmed, sci-fi fans can't wait to see just how David Tennant and Catherine Tate's return will unfold.
Well, as if the news of the new episodes couldn't get any more exciting, it's also been announced that all three episodes will be available for fans to own for themselves.
Being released as a three-disc pack, the release will be available to own on steelbook, Blu-ray and DVD from Monday 11th December.
Pre-orders are available today, with the 60th anniversary specials available from Amazon on DVD, Blu-ray or steelbook, as well as Rarewaves, HMV and Zavvi.
But having the special episodes for yourself is not the only draw for the new DVDs.
The three-disc release will also have some exclusive additional content for fans, with the full list of exciting bonuses including scene breakdowns, a Yasmin Finney set tour and new actors introducing their characters.
The additional content in the DVD set includes scene breakdowns from Rachel Talalay, Chanya Button and Tom Kingsley. But the list of special features is much longer, and includes:
- The Star Beast Behind The Scenes
- The Fourteenth Doctor Reveal
- Wild Blue Yonder Behind The Scenes
- The Giggle Behind The Scenes
- The Giggle In-vision Commentary
- The Star Beast In-vision Commentary
- David and Catherine's Flashbacks
- Yasmin Finney Introduces Rose Noble
- Designing the Fourteenth Doctor
- Set Tour with Yasmin Finney
- The Star Beast - Behind The Scenes Trailer
- Wild Blue Yonder - Behind The Scenes Trailer
- The Giggle - Behind The Scenes Trailer
- The Cast Introduce the Villains in Wild Blue Yonder
- Behind The Scenes Fun with David and Catherine
- Video Diary with David Tennant's Stand-in
- TARDIS Set Tour with David Tennant and Phil Sims
- Ruth Madeley Introduces Shirley Bingham
- Neil Patrick Harris Introduces the Toymaker
- Becoming the Toymaker
- 60th Specials Recap with David Tennant
The anticipated episodes will, of course, see the return of Tennant, this time as the Fourteenth Doctor, in episodes which are titled The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle.
The 60th anniversary run will see Tennant reunited with his former on-screen companion Donna Noble, played by Tate.
The new specials, which finally have a confirmed release date, will be followed by a Christmas special which will star Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor, before his first full season arrives in 2024.
And the Doctor Who news just continues to get ever more exciting, with it recently being announced that Kate Herron and Briony Redman are joining forces to write an episode for the upcoming season.
The new era of the long-running sci-fi show sees a return of showrunner Russell T Davies, who doesn't seem to be going anywhere else anytime soon.
Recently speaking at the recorded concert of BBC Radio 2's Doctor Who @ 60: A Musical Celebration, Davies hinted at possibly staying on for four seasons, which has come as a delight to fans who are counting down the days until the new episodes.
