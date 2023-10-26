Being released as a three-disc pack, the release will be available to own on steelbook, Blu-ray and DVD from Monday 11th December.

Pre-orders are available today, with the 60th anniversary specials available from Amazon on DVD, Blu-ray or steelbook, as well as Rarewaves, HMV and Zavvi.

But having the special episodes for yourself is not the only draw for the new DVDs.

The three-disc release will also have some exclusive additional content for fans, with the full list of exciting bonuses including scene breakdowns, a Yasmin Finney set tour and new actors introducing their characters.

The additional content in the DVD set includes scene breakdowns from Rachel Talalay, Chanya Button and Tom Kingsley. But the list of special features is much longer, and includes:

The Star Beast Behind The Scenes

The Fourteenth Doctor Reveal

Wild Blue Yonder Behind The Scenes

The Giggle Behind The Scenes

The Giggle In-vision Commentary

The Star Beast In-vision Commentary

David and Catherine's Flashbacks

Yasmin Finney Introduces Rose Noble

Designing the Fourteenth Doctor

Set Tour with Yasmin Finney

The Star Beast - Behind The Scenes Trailer

Wild Blue Yonder - Behind The Scenes Trailer

The Giggle - Behind The Scenes Trailer

The Cast Introduce the Villains in Wild Blue Yonder

Behind The Scenes Fun with David and Catherine

Video Diary with David Tennant's Stand-in

TARDIS Set Tour with David Tennant and Phil Sims

Ruth Madeley Introduces Shirley Bingham

Neil Patrick Harris Introduces the Toymaker

Becoming the Toymaker

60th Specials Recap with David Tennant

The anticipated episodes will, of course, see the return of Tennant, this time as the Fourteenth Doctor, in episodes which are titled The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle.

The 60th anniversary run will see Tennant reunited with his former on-screen companion Donna Noble, played by Tate.

The new specials, which finally have a confirmed release date, will be followed by a Christmas special which will star Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor, before his first full season arrives in 2024.

And the Doctor Who news just continues to get ever more exciting, with it recently being announced that Kate Herron and Briony Redman are joining forces to write an episode for the upcoming season.

The new era of the long-running sci-fi show sees a return of showrunner Russell T Davies, who doesn't seem to be going anywhere else anytime soon.

Recently speaking at the recorded concert of BBC Radio 2's Doctor Who @ 60: A Musical Celebration, Davies hinted at possibly staying on for four seasons, which has come as a delight to fans who are counting down the days until the new episodes.

