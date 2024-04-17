In the clip, Widdicombe is seen complaining that the question is about Tennant's own father-in-law, but Tennant points out that that would make it all the more embarrassing if he gets it wrong.

But just how does he fare? You can watch the clip right here now.

Following the question to Tennant, the trio are asked by Beckett to name the actor who played the Eleventh Doctor, with the names of Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker and Tennant himself all being thrown out.

In the end, the team unsuccessfully go for Tennant - much to his amusement.

Rob Beckett's Smart TV sees big-name actors, comics, presenters and personalities joining Beckett and team captains Alison Hammond and Widdicombe, in order to battle it out in a series of trivia-infused rounds all about TV.

As well as West, Conaty and Tennant, this week's episode also sees Sara Cox appear as a panellist.

It's perhaps unsurprising Tennant got his question right. Not only has he played two incarnations of the Doctor, and not only has his father-in-law played another, but he has also admitted to being just "as geeky as the Doctor Who fans".

He said in a recent interview with The Guardian: "I don’t think I ever got in trouble at school. That is one of those stories that’s ended up on Wikipedia.

"I wrote an essay on Doctor Who, which some unpleasant newspaper found and printed. But I didn’t get in trouble for it. I think I got quite a good mark for it."

