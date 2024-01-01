  1. Home
Peter Davison 1982–1984

706

Castrovalva ★★★

708

Four to Doomsday ★★★

Doctor Who Kinda 1982

Kinda ★★★★★

711

The Visitation ★★★★

712

Black Orchid ★★★

1982 RT illustration for Earthshock

Earthshock ★★★★★

715

Time-Flight ★

717

Arc of Infinity ★

719

Snakedance ★★

721

Mawdryn Undead ★★★★

725

Terminus ★★

729

Enlightenment ★★

732

The King’s Demons ★★★

The Five Doctors artwork

The Five Doctors ★★★★

750

Warriors of the Deep ★

754

The Awakening ★★★★★

756

Frontios ★★★

758

Resurrection of the Daleks ★★★

765

Planet of Fire ★★★

769

The Caves of Androzani ★★★★★

