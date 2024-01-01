Peter Davison 1982–1984 Castrovalva ★★★ Four to Doomsday ★★★ Kinda ★★★★★ The Visitation ★★★★ Black Orchid ★★★ Earthshock ★★★★★ Time-Flight ★ Arc of Infinity ★ Snakedance ★★ Mawdryn Undead ★★★★ Terminus ★★ Enlightenment ★★ Advertisement MPU misc The King’s Demons ★★★ The Five Doctors ★★★★ Warriors of the Deep ★ The Awakening ★★★★★ Frontios ★★★ Resurrection of the Daleks ★★★ Planet of Fire ★★★ The Caves of Androzani ★★★★★ Advertisement MPU misc Latest Doctor Who News Sutekh comeback ‘proves Doctor Who hasn’t severed its roots’, says Russell T Davies What is the memory TARDIS in Doctor Who’s Tales of the TARDIS? Doctor Who season 14: Release date, trailers, episodes and latest news Who is Ncuti Gatwa? Meet Sex Education star fronting Doctor Who