He told the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine: "I remember Nicola Shindler, a producer I work with, getting so excited about Agatha Harkness arriving in WandaVision. She thought it was the most brilliant reveal.

"I asked her, 'Do you know who Agatha Harkness is?' She went, 'No, I've no idea!' And I'm fascinated by that – that you can introduce a character from the lore, who a modern viewer doesn't know, and yet they get the thrill of it."

Davies continued: "Also, being on Disney Plus now, this is a very deliberate choice to bring back an old BBC enemy – we've even cast the same actor [Gabriel Woolf] – to prove that the show hasn't severed its roots. To delve into your backstory is a very fine thing. That's thrilling for new viewers, and for old viewers it's a great reward.

"Also, you're guaranteed that the internet will do your work for you. In the old days, you could feasibly have said, 'Will people know who Sutekh is?' Now, it's on our official site. It's on our Instagram posts. Type in the word 'Sutekh' and there's an entire Wikipedia article, full of the history."

Doctor Who will next return with a Christmas special this December called Joy to the World, which has been written by Steven Moffat and guest stars Nicola Coughlan.

Season 15 will then follow next year, introducing us to Varada Sethu's new companion. Meanwhile, it has been reported that a long-rumoured spin-off, The War Between the Land and the Sea, will start filming in September.

The latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine is available now.

Doctor Who will return at Christmas on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.