Dark Matter episode 4 pays tribute to late crew member Arturo Gamino
The greens foreman was remembered in the latest episode of the Apple sci-fi.
Episode 4 of Apple TV+ sci-fi drama Dark Matter featured a tribute to a late crew member before the credits rolled.
The tribute at the end of the episode read: "In memory of our friend, and greens foreman, Arturo Gamino."
For those who don't know, a greens foreman is a production staff member responsible for obtaining and taking care of anything "green" or natural used on set, including plants, grass, trees, sand etc.
Gamino had worked on the Dark Matter production before his passing at 36 years old on 24th June 2023. An obituary was posted by his family around the time of his passing.
As well as his work on Dark Matter, the greens foreman had art department credits on several productions, including 2021's Candyman and TV series Fargo, Next and Utopia.
Dark Matter appears to be Gamino's final project.
The series is based on Blake Crouch's novel, and is led by Joel Edgerton, who plays a physicist in Chicago who is warped into an alternate version of his life and whose family is at risk from a doppelgänger.
The rest of the Dark Matter cast is equally star-studded, with Jennifer Connelly playing his wife and Alice Braga playing a psychiatrist.
The favourably-reviewed series has more episodes left in the schedule, with each expected to land on the streamer weekly.
Dark Matter launched with the first two episodes on Wednesday 8th May, with new episodes every Wednesday through to 26th June 2024.