McFarr worked alongside Pratt as his stunt double in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Jurassic World and it's follow-up, Fallen Kingdom.

The actor wrote: "Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr. We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set.

"I'll never forget his toughness. I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head – he came right back to work ready to go again.

"He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional. He'll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter."

Pratt has often shared his appreciation for McFarr on social media, with the actor previously posting a photo of the pair on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy.

"Here's me and my stunt-man Tony McFarr (also Tommy Harper stunt coordinator and our first AD Lars Winther) on set," he wrote on Instagram. back in 2016.

He continued: "Been working with Tony since Jurassic World. Love you buddy! Happy wrap!"

McFarr begun his stunt work back in 2011 on the set of Bones and worked on the likes of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, Captain America: Civil War and Teen Wolf, among others.

TMZ first reported the news of McFarr's death, with his mother telling the publication he passed away on Monday 13th April.

McFarr is survived by his daughter, his sister and mother and father.