The new film includes a mid-credits and post-credits scene, and both of them have major repercussions in terms of setting up Phase 5 of the MCU – especially after the events of the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ending .

Over the years, MCU credits scenes have run the gamut from enjoyable but fairly throwaway gags to must-see moments that tease vital developments for future films – and it's safe to say that the additional scenes in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania fall into the latter category.

Read on to have the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scenes explained – with the warning that there are major spoilers ahead.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania mid-credits scene explained

The first of the two scenes at the end of the movie has perhaps the greatest significance for the future of Phase 5 at large – introducing us to many different Kang variants after the death of the one we met in the main film, whom they had previously exiled.

These new Kangs include variants called Immortus and Rama-Tut, and they don't seem best pleased with what has happened to Kang the Conquerer. They are especially upset at the fact the Avengers have begun to seriously meddle in the multiverse – and believe that if this is allowed to continue they will "kill everything we've built."

And so Immortus explains that they need to stop wasting time and put an end to the Avengers' plans by any means necessary. He has therefore called a huge meeting and when asked how many variants he has called, his response is simple: "All of us."

We then cut to a huge Colosseum which is packed to the rafters with thousands of Kang variants – each of whom now appears united in stopping the Avengers. It's safe to say that the exiled Kang the Conquerer we met in this film was just the start, and his death has mobilised an entire army of Kangs who will now be doing battle with our heroes in the future...

As an aside, one of the variants appears to be Skrull, so don't be too surprised if he shows up in the upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania end-credits scene explained

Tom Hiddleston in Loki (Disney Plus)

The second credits scene is just as significant – but has more specific relevance for one MCU project in particular: Loki season 2.

In this scene, which appears to be set at some point towards the beginning of the 20th century, we see yet another version of Kang giving a lecture on stage, telling his audience: "Time is everything. It shapes our lives, but perhaps we can change it."

We then cut to the audience and discover a couple of familiar faces in the crowd: Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius.

"It's him," Loki whispers – appearing very concerned. Mobius is less worried, turning to Loki and saying, "You made him sound like some terrifying figure!"

Loki simply responds, "he is" before the screen cuts to black and a message appears that promises "Kang will return."

The variant of Kang we meet in this scene is named Victor Timely, and it looks like he will be the major antagonist in the second run of the Disney Plus series: Loki certainly doesn't seem too enthused about the prospect of coming up against him.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is released in UK cinemas on Friday 17th February.

