Gordon Ramsay is the cover star of this week's Radio Times
Gordon Ramsay puts his money where his mouth is.
Gordon Ramsay is on the front cover of this week’s Radio Times – ahead of his upcoming BBC One programme Future Food Stars.
The chef puts his money where his mouth is – offering 12 contestants the chance to compete for his financial backing for their foodie business. It’s a gastronomical version of The Apprentice.
Ramsay, no stranger to ruffling feathers, notes in his interview with Ed Ballsthat while the pandemic was devastating for the restaurant industry, he is pleased that it got rid of the "s**tholes" in prime locations taking the footfall.
Also in this week’s Radio Times Magazine:
- Discussing Apple TV+’s new drama series Slow Horses, Gary Oldman discusses the contrast between Apple’s budget and the BBC’s: "You do feel the scale of the production. You get a real sense of the money. You look around thinking, 'How much are they spending on this?' But it wasn’t as if we had someone knocking on the door with veal and a martini. It’s still cold cuts and bacon sandwiches, but they did look after us very well." And do they pay the actors more? "Put it this way, if I did something for the BBC, they’d still quote my fee from 1995."
- The BBC’s Chief Content Officer, Charlotte Moore, exclusively reveals the return of some of the biggest dramas of the last year, including The Responder, Vigil, The Tourist and Jimmy McGovern’s Time.
