The actor led the mystery drama set in Australia from Baptiste writers Harry and Jack Williams, starring alongside Shalom Brune-Franklin, Danielle Macdonald and Damon Herriman. The series followed his character as he woke up in an Australian hospital after being brutally run off the road with no memory of who he is and why he's there.

Jamie Dornan has said he "would love to" reprise his role as The Man in BBC One thriller The Tourist , and that conversations about a second season have begun.

Dornan revealed that the cast only signed up for one season, telling EW that there wasn't originally a plan for season 2.

"That wasn't the plan, to be honest," he explained. "We all signed up for one. [But] The Fall was meant to be one series. There was big demand for The Fall, obviously, and we did a couple more [seasons]. In the UK and Ireland and Australia, and anywhere it's been so far, people seem to love The Tourist, so who knows? I know conversations are being had. So we'll see what we get to, but I would love to."

The star played a serial killer in BBC Two's crime drama The Fall set in Belfast opposite Gillian Anderson as DSI Stella Gibson.

Meanwhile, Dornan's Tourist co-star Macdonald, who played loveable Constable Helen Chambers, also disclosed that she would be up for returning for another season.

"It was always meant to be, like, one and done," she said. "Then it did very well in the UK and people were like, 'Season 2!' So I have no idea. I mean, if the brothers are open to it, I am definitely open to it, because I had a lot of fun with this character. I guess we'll see."

The drama left viewers on a cliffhanger with the first season's finale, so it's very possible that The Man – who we found out was called Elliot – may be back.

Dornan recently told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that the demand seems to be there for a follow-up.

"I guess it's a little bit open-ended with the end, people still have questions," he said. "Obviously we had good plans for it, wanted it, but the response to it, as you know, has been insane and the amount of people [who have] watched it, and the love for it is very real.

"I saw something the other day that they said that there's talk of... they'd be looking into how they could do a second series of it if there is a want, and it seems there is a want," he added.

"So who knows, the plan was only ever to play The Man once, but we'll see."

