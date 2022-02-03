The Responder should return for season 2, say fans

Martin Freeman leads the cast of the Liverpool-based police drama, in which he plays troubled cop Chris Carson, whose mental health is on a downward spiral as he struggles with moral quandaries encountered on the job.

More than two-thirds of viewers want The Responder to return for a second season, according to a new poll from RadioTimes.com .

The show was partly inspired by the real experiences of screenwriter Tony Schumacher, who once worked nights as a response policeman and found it took a heavy toll on him.

The series drew much acclaim from critics, with RadioTimes.com awarding it a perfect five stars in our The Responder review, and viewers at home seem to agree based on this latest reaction.

In a poll shared to Twitter, almost 68 per cent of voters said they would like to see The Responder return for season 2 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, compared to less than a third who would prefer to see it end here.

Expect the creatives involved to be paying close attention, with co-star Warren Brown telling RadioTimes.com last week that there have been "murmurs" of a follow-up.

Previously, both Schumacher and Freeman have expressed interest in returning for The Responder season 2, with the Sherlock and Black Panther star saying he'd "love to do it again".

Schumacher added: "We ended up with a story that naturally has stayed alive and we can take it to other places. And personally, I’m just excited to even think about exploring that... So if it happens, it might not, but if it did, it would be exciting just to see where we can take it."

In addition to Freeman and Brown, The Responder cast also includes Adelayo Adedayo (The Capture), MyAnna Buring (The Witcher), Ian Hart (The Last Kingdom) and David Bradley (After Life), as well as newcomers Emily Fairn and Josh Finan.

The Responder is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.