The newest episodes of the David Tennant and Michael Sheen series caught up with our favourite angel and demon after they cut ties with Heaven and Hell, effectively becoming free agents. But, naturally, they still manage to cause a fair bit of chaos.

Most notably, the final episode of the season saw Crowley (Tennant) finally admit his feelings to Aziraphale (Sheen) - before the pair are torn apart by a decision made by the angel to return to heaven.

Speaking to RadioTimes,com about the possibility of another season, producer Sarah-Kate Fenelon said: "I think people will be very unhappy if that's where it stops, I will say. They'll be heartbroken.

"If you look at the stories, they're getting what they want but it's not what we want. But the main structure of season 2 is the mystery of Gabriel, and the mystery gets to a conclusion. But yes, I will say Neil has written as good a cliffhanger as I've ever seen in television."

Although nothing has been confirmed, Gaiman has been open about how he and Terry Pratchett envisioned the story continuing, with the pair hashing out their plans for the series in a hotel room in the 1990s.

Gaiman has since told SFX: "Because the hypothetical season three exists, there is a story that is there, and I didn’t feel that we could drive straight from season 1 into that. I knew what the stakes were. I knew what the parameters were."

As for where exactly the story could from here, only time will tell!

