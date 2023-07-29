Taking us through some of the most iconic outfits worn by Tennant, Sheen, Miranda Richardson and Jon Hamm (don't worry, we talked about the box), she recalled her inspirations, from comedy icons to historic figures.

Currin previously worked with Tennant on Around the World in 80 Days and was new to Good Omens for season 2, wanting to carry on some of the tones and styles from season 1.

But, of course, she put her own mark on things with some spectacular new looks - including making Tennant resemble a "rapper" at one stage.

Fans are already clamouring for season 3 of Good Omens and, while nothing is confirmed just yet, producer Sarah-Kate Fenelon told RadioTimes.com: "I think people will be very unhappy if that's where it stops, I will say. They'll be heartbroken... Neil has written as good a cliffhanger as I've ever seen in television, I think."

Star Maggie Service added: “Where we end, I think, is so beautifully written because none of it’s tied up in a bow, none of it’s Hollywood magic. It’s real within fantasy - and what is going to happen next?"

What indeed?

