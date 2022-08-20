Abby Robinson (Drama Editor) and David Craig (Writer) will be your hosts as we recap every episode, unpack the mythology and review the best fan theories and reactions.

The long-awaited Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon is about to take flight – and RadioTimes.com will be discussing each new chapter in our weekly companion series, Beyond the Dragon .

House of the Dragon, a prequel set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, will chronicle a Targaryen civil war that rocked Westeros, exploring the family feud that's sparked when King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) opts to name his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) as his successor, denying his tyrant brother Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) a claim to the Iron Throne.

Based on Game of Thrones author George RR Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood, the spin-off is reportedly planned to run for three or four seasons, around half the length of the original show.

You can watch the first episode of Beyond the Dragon below, a pre-launch series preview that gives you the lowdown on what to expect from House of the Dragon and why you should be excited.

Fabien Frankel, who plays Dornish swordsman Ser Criston Cole in the series, recently told RadioTimes.com that he's "had conversations" about the future of House of the Dragon with showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.

"We've had conversations and we had conversations in the beginning but obviously things are so subject to change," Frankel said.

"If I'm honest, I went to the pub with Miguel two months ago. He teased me some things. He told me that I should hang out with one person in particular and I'm not going to say who that is obviously but he did say, 'I want you and this person to spend some time together and get to know each other.' So, yeah I'm excited to do that."

