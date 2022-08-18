New House of the Dragon trailer sees Matt Smith wreak fiery vengeance

The 45-second-long clip previews the breathtaking scope of the new series and even sees the return of the iconic Game of Thrones theme tune.

There's only a matter of days to go until Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon finally airs its debut episode – and now, fans have been treated to another new trailer.

Matt Smith's character Daemon Targaryen features prominently as he is seen wreaking fiery vengeance against those who wish to seek the Iron Throne, as a number of battles rage on.

And his brother King Viserys, played by Paddy Considine, can be heard saying, "The road ahead is uncertain, but the end is clear – we are better defended."

When asked against whom they might need defending, Viserys responds: "Whoever may dare to challenge us."

Of course, the trailer also includes a huge quantity of dragons – you can watch it in full below.

The new series launches on Sky Atlantic and NOW this Monday, telling the story of House Targaryen 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

And star Smith recently explained how his time on Doctor Who was good preparation in terms of the legacy associated with Game of Thrones and the likely fan response.

"The expectation when you play the Doctor is quite daunting," he said. "And this, I'm sharing it with like 20 other actors."

House of the Dragon premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 22nd August 2022. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

