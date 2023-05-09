It's a peculiar tale based in reality with human limitations in place but with the added shonen flair that allows some of the fights to be flashy and over the top. Baki's character roster is by no means eclectic but everyone is a fully realised person with goals, dreams and ambitions.

Baki boasts one of the longest anime histories dating back three decades and is still enjoyed by fans today. The manga chronicles the journeys of the eponymous protagonist to prove he's the strongest fighter in the world with the source material faithfully adapted into must-watch television.

Baki is one of the most celebrated "sport" anime around and has maintained its popularity over time despite fierce mainstream competition. There's not a massive backlog of episodes – 101 – which means you can binge the franchise in its entirety if you wanted.

Nonstop Baki viewing should only take you just over four days which is well worth it when it comes to one of the most critically acclaimed anime around.

Here's how you can watch Baki in order.

What order should I watch Baki?

Baki Hanma Netflix

Baki is one of the more straightforward anime with a timeline that matches its release date. There's very little jumping around from past to present which makes for easy viewing and fewer headaches.

The following is the perfect order to watch Baki:

Baki The Grappler: The Ultimate Fighter

Baki The Grappler – Season 1: Kid Saga/Underground Arena Saga

Baki The Grappler – Season 2: Maximum Tournament Saga

Baki: Most Evil Death Row Convicts Special Anime

Baki – Season 1: Most Evil Death Row Convicts Saga

Baki – Season 2: Great Chinese Challenge Saga/Godlike Clash of the Kids Saga

Baki Hanma: Son of Ogre

Are there Baki filler episodes that I can skip?

There's no filler in the traditional sense of a list of episodes that are skippable. There are, however, two OVAs acting as an interesting time capsule of the series's history – the majority of which is recapped later.

The four must-watch instalments are the main series themselves: Baki the Grappler, Baki, and Baki Hanma. The OVA in question that you can live without are Baki: The Ultimate Fighter and Baki: Most Evil Death Row Convicts Saga.

Where can I watch Baki in the UK?

The Majority of the Baki franchise is available on Netflix.

For those without a subscription, Crunchyroll also offers the anime in its entirety.

