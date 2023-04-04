The anime is as much a political commentary as it is a dramatic slasher. The murder never stops, but it's done in a way that makes you see people as a number and not beings. It brings out the worst traits imaginable in its cast – but as a viewer, you're also led astray and begin empathising with their actions.

Political thriller Code Geass follows the exiled prince Lelouch vi Britannia who obtains supernatural powers from a mysterious woman. Hellbent on revenge, he leads his own army against the Britannia empire.

Its initial step on to the anime scene was widely regarded by fans as the beginning of a new chapter as it dominated the fandom. Lelouch was the new, bold, hot headed anti-hero, but as the series continued, he took a back seat to allow new leads a moment to shine.

Akito Hyuga takes over in the eponymous spin off series before the franchise takes a sudden left turn back to Lelouch for not a sequel of the original series, but a retelling.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It can be somewhat confusing to wrap your head around, but we explain the canonical order below. Keep on reading for all you need to know.

How to watch Code Geass in order

Code Geass.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (2006)

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Special Edition 'Black Rebellion'

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – The Wyvern Arrives

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – The Wyvern Divided

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – The Brightness Falls

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – Memories of Hatred

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – To Beloved Ones

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2

Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch R2 Special Edition – Zero Requiem

Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch – Kiseki no Birthday

Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch – Nunnally in Wonderland

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I – Initiation

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II – Transgression

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection

Luckily for fans, the chronological release date is the order you should watch the entire franchise in. There's no time skips or backwards travelling to put the plot together – it's as simple as it gets. Unlike its availability.

How to watch Code Geass in the UK

The Code Geass series impossible to watch in just one place. The anime is scattered all over the internet which means you'll need multiple subscriptions to get the entire picture. The fact it's bounced from Funimation to Crunchyroll and now away from the UK entirely doesn't help its case.

More like this

Even then, there are a few titles in the Code Geass series that are near enough impossible to track down. If a little bit of online wandering doesn't bother you, you can find the Code Geass series in the following places:

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (2006): Amazon Video, Apple TV+, Microsoft Store

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Special Edition 'Black Rebellion': Amazon Video, Apple TV+, Microsoft Store

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – The Wyvern Arrives: Blu-Ray, £15.31 at Amazon

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – The Wyvern Divided: Unavailable

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – The Brightness Falls: Unavailable

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – Memories of Hatred: Blu-Ray, £19.99 at HMV

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – To Beloved Ones: Unavailable

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2: Unavailable

Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch R2 Special Edition – Zero Requiem: Unavailable

Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch – Kiseki no Birthday: Unavailable

Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch – Nunnally in Wonderland: Unavailable

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I – Initiation: Blu-Ray, £39.99 at HMV (boxset only)

(boxset only) Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II – Transgression: Blu-Ray, £27.99 at HMV

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification: Blu-Ray, £39.99 at HMV (boxset only)

(boxset only) Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection: Blu-Ray, £15.99 at HMV

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.