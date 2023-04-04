How to watch Code Geass in order
The Code Geass series is twice as big as viewers might expect.
Political thriller Code Geass follows the exiled prince Lelouch vi Britannia who obtains supernatural powers from a mysterious woman. Hellbent on revenge, he leads his own army against the Britannia empire.
The anime is as much a political commentary as it is a dramatic slasher. The murder never stops, but it's done in a way that makes you see people as a number and not beings. It brings out the worst traits imaginable in its cast – but as a viewer, you're also led astray and begin empathising with their actions.
Its initial step on to the anime scene was widely regarded by fans as the beginning of a new chapter as it dominated the fandom. Lelouch was the new, bold, hot headed anti-hero, but as the series continued, he took a back seat to allow new leads a moment to shine.
Akito Hyuga takes over in the eponymous spin off series before the franchise takes a sudden left turn back to Lelouch for not a sequel of the original series, but a retelling.
It can be somewhat confusing to wrap your head around, but we explain the canonical order below. Keep on reading for all you need to know.
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (2006)
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Special Edition 'Black Rebellion'
- Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – The Wyvern Arrives
- Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – The Wyvern Divided
- Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – The Brightness Falls
- Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – Memories of Hatred
- Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – To Beloved Ones
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2
- Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch R2 Special Edition – Zero Requiem
- Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch – Kiseki no Birthday
- Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch – Nunnally in Wonderland
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I – Initiation
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II – Transgression
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection
Luckily for fans, the chronological release date is the order you should watch the entire franchise in. There's no time skips or backwards travelling to put the plot together – it's as simple as it gets. Unlike its availability.
How to watch Code Geass in the UK
The Code Geass series impossible to watch in just one place. The anime is scattered all over the internet which means you'll need multiple subscriptions to get the entire picture. The fact it's bounced from Funimation to Crunchyroll and now away from the UK entirely doesn't help its case.
Even then, there are a few titles in the Code Geass series that are near enough impossible to track down. If a little bit of online wandering doesn't bother you, you can find the Code Geass series in the following places:
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (2006): Amazon Video, Apple TV+, Microsoft Store
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Special Edition 'Black Rebellion': Amazon Video, Apple TV+, Microsoft Store
- Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – The Wyvern Arrives: Blu-Ray, £15.31 at Amazon
- Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – The Wyvern Divided: Unavailable
- Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – The Brightness Falls: Unavailable
- Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – Memories of Hatred: Blu-Ray, £19.99 at HMV
- Code Geass: Akito the Exiled – To Beloved Ones: Unavailable
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2: Unavailable
- Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch R2 Special Edition – Zero Requiem: Unavailable
- Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch – Kiseki no Birthday: Unavailable
- Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch – Nunnally in Wonderland: Unavailable
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I – Initiation: Blu-Ray, £39.99 at HMV (boxset only)
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II – Transgression: Blu-Ray, £27.99 at HMV
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification: Blu-Ray, £39.99 at HMV(boxset only)
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection: Blu-Ray, £15.99 at HMV
