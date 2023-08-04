With the Warrior’s Struggle and Strongest Father and Son Quarrel Sagas still to come, it’s likely there will be more Baki Hanma in the future.

Read on for everything we know so far about Baki Hanma season 3.

Will there be a Baki Hanma season 3?

Netflix made the decision to split the release of Baki Hanma season 2, meaning that the second half of this latest season will drop on August 24th. The second half of the season will adapt the Father vs Son Saga, which sees Baki in one of his greatest face-offs of his entire fighting career - taking revenge on his father, Yuujioru Hanma.

Beyond this, there has yet to be an announcement from Netflix as to whether Baki Hanma will return for an official season 3. We will keep this page updated with all the latest news on confirmations of future seasons.

Baki Hanma season 2 was announced to be in production on 28th March 2022, then around a year later we got the official trailer for season 2 and a release date.

Given that season 1 released in 2021, and season 2 released in 2023, it seems likely that we should expect a potential season 3 to drop in 2025, with the number of episodes possibly ranging to be a similar amount to season 2.

As soon as we know for certain, we’ll update this page.

Baki Hanma season 3 cast: who could return?

Assuming that Baki Hanma is renewed for a third season, we could expect the following cast members to reprise their roles for season 3:

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Baki (Japanese) / Troy Baker (English)

Tessho Genda as Samain (Japanese) / Bill Butts (English)

Kenji Nojima as Guevaru (Japanese)/ Nicolas Roye (English)

Taiten Kusunoki as Lips, Teeth & Tongue (Japanese) / Ray Chase (English)

Yasuhiro Mamiya as Iron Michael (Japanese) / Bumper Robinson (English)

Mami Koyama as Maria (Japanese) / Marie Westbrook (English)

Is there a trailer for Baki Hanma season 3?

It’s likely we’ll get a production announcement trailer for Baki Hanma season 3 before anything else, but it’s difficult to say when fans may expect to see this drop online. It’s very likely we won’t see an announcement until early 2024.

In the meantime, check out the action-packed punch-extravaganza trailer for season 2.

