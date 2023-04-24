The series follows Shinji Ikari, who controls a kaiju-sized animatronic weapon in order to prevent Angels from destroying the earth. It's a classic with beautiful colours and animation that's been lost over the years – which can feel like a trip down memory lane with every episode.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a must-watch for every anime fan no matter their interests.

Evangelion is an unforgettable experience that meets the three decades-long hype. The anime taps into psychedelic, complex visuals that feel disorientating and uncoordinated at first but after a rewatch expand on the deeper meaning of the narrative.

Creator Hideaki Anno's fight scenes feel earth-shattering due to the scale and consequences in place, setting it up as a feast for the eyes even if the plot goes over your head.

There have been several retellings, additions and sequels to the Evangelion world with the connectivity between them somewhat blurred, so here's how to watch Evangelion in order.

How to watch Evangelion in order

Neon Genesis Evangelion. Gainax

The initial Neon Genesis Evangelion series kickstarts the anime exactly where you'd expect and concludes with the Death movie. Creators decided the final wasn't dark enough and decided to create The End, another movie, to wrap things in an even more confusing, blood-soaked bow.

Several years on from the original release, Evangelion received a remake but ended up with a reboot. The decimal additions add new fights, characters and events in never-before-seen content.

It all sounds confusing but the watch order is relatively straight-forward:

Neon Genesis Evangelion Evangelion: Death(true)2 The End of Evangelion Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time

What Evangelion episodes are filler?

Neon Genesis Evangelion. Gainax

You really shouldn't miss a single episode from any of the instalments. Evangelion is confusing enough without skipping over dialogue so we advance you to hunker down and watch the anime in its entirety.

It's a faithful adaptation to the manga and everything you're shown has a direct knock on effect to the battlefield and sanity of the characters.

How to watch Evangelion in the UK

The original Neon Genesis Evangelion series, including the Death and The End movies are available to stream on Netflix.

The decimal installations are available online via Prime Video.

