There will be four rounds initially with the top acts moving onto the next round – all you need to do is click the link to read about the act and listen to their song, then vote for your favourites in the poll below.

The top two in each heat will go to our grand final, where you will have the chance to pick your favourite song and winner. Remember, this is who you think should have been crowned champion at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which would have taken place in Rotterdam.

Ready, steady, here’s the fourth group of songs…

More like this

[Group Four voting closes at 5pm GMT on Monday 23rd March]

GROUP FOUR

Click on the links below to hear the song and find out more about the act:

Russia: Little Big – Uno

Armenia: Athena Manoukian – Chains on You

Denmark: Ben & Tan – Yes

Israel: Eden Alene – Feker libi

Serbia: Hurricane – Hasta la vista

Albania: Arilena Ara – Fall from the Sky

Sweden: The Mamas – Move

Finland: Aksel Kankaanranta – Looking Back

France: Tom Leeb – The Best in Me

Switzerland: Gjon’s Tears – Répondez-moi

Ukraine: Go_A – Solovey

Now it's time to vote for your favourite to go through to the grand final...

Advertisement

The grand final is coming soon!