Their luck may change however with Arilena Ara, who was set to compete in Rotterdam, The Netherlands before it was cancelled due to coronavirus.

But who is Arilena Ara and why has she been chosen?

Here’s everything you need to know about the star and her song entry, who is adding yet another singing competition to her resume...

Who is representing Albania at Eurovision 2o20? And what’s the song?

Arilena Ara is another X Factor graduate, winning the Albanian edition when she was only 14 years old. She then participated in the Kenga Magjike festival and although she came third, her song Nentori became a huge international hit gaining more than 100million streams worldwide.

She has since become a coach on The Voice Albania, and won yet another music competition - the Festivali i Këngës - earning her the opportunity to represent Albania at Eurovision 2020.

