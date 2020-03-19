Up until this point, Armenia had failed to qualify to the final on three occasions in 2011, 2018 and 2019.

This year they were hoping to get to the finals with Athena Manoukian - a 25-year-old Greek-Armenian popstar - after qualifying for the 2020 contest, before it was cancelled following the coronavirus pandemic.

But, what set Athena aside from the rest? Here's everything you need to know about the young star...

Who is representing Armenia at the Eurovision 2o20? And what's the song?

Athena is a singer/songwriter from Greece. She had her first taste of music in 2007 when she participated in and won first prize at a talent contest called This Is What’s Missing, an international TV show production of Alpha Television Network Greece.

She's since participated in the 2008 Junior Euriovision Song Contest, released various singles and in 2018, even auditioned for the UK X Factor.

She was due to perform her song Chains On You, which she co-wrote with DJ Paco.

