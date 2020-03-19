And it sounds like they made a pretty good choice in choosing Aksel, who came second on The Voice of Finland in 2017.

Here's everything you need to know about the Finnish star...

Who is representing Finland at the Eurovision 2o20? And what's the song?

Aksel Kankaanranta won the final of 'UMK', Finland’s national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020.

More like this

After competing against Catharina Zühlke, Erika Vikman, F3M, Sansa and Tika, the singer took home the honour of representing the Scandinavian country in Rotterdam.

He was due to sing his song Looking Back, which he co-wrote with five other writers, including Joonas Angeria and Whitney Phillips.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.