Which celebrities are dancing in tonight's Strictly?

There are ten celebs left to strut their stuff after the first live show on Friday night. Tonight you'll be treated to performances from Ed Balls, Claudia Fragapane, Daisy Lowe, Anastacia, Melvin Odoom, Will Young, Louise Redknapp, Danny Mac and Tameka Empson.

What happened in Friday's live show?

Well, Judge Rinder was the surprise star with a super cheeky Cha Cha Cha, while BBC Sport presenter Ore Oduba and Olympian Greg Rutherford are currently joint top of the Strictly leaderboard. Catch up on all the action with our live recap right here.

Who do viewers think will win?

According to an exclusive YouGov research conducted before the first live show, viewers most want to see Will Young take the Strictly crown – but think that Louise Redknapp is actually the favourite. Check out the full results here.

