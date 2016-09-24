Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday 24 September after a smooth opening live show on Friday night. Here's everything you need to know ahead of this evening's ballroom brilliance.

Advertisement

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV tonight?

The second live show of the weekend begins at 6.30pm this Saturday on BBC1.

Which celebrities are dancing in tonight's Strictly?

There are ten celebs left to strut their stuff after the first live show on Friday night. Tonight you'll be treated to performances from Ed Balls, Claudia Fragapane, Daisy Lowe, Anastacia, Melvin Odoom, Will Young, Louise Redknapp, Danny Mac and Tameka Empson.

What happened in Friday's live show?

Well, Judge Rinder was the surprise star with a super cheeky Cha Cha Cha, while BBC Sport presenter Ore Oduba and Olympian Greg Rutherford are currently joint top of the Strictly leaderboard. Catch up on all the action with our live recap right here.

Who do viewers think will win?

According to an exclusive YouGov research conducted before the first live show, viewers most want to see Will Young take the Strictly crown – but think that Louise Redknapp is actually the favourite. Check out the full results here.

More like this

Strictly Come Dancing 2016: meet the contestants

Anastacia

Ed
Balls

Tameka
Empson

Claudia
Fragapane

Lesley
Joseph

Daisy
Lowe

Danny
Mac

Naga
Munchetty

Melvin
Odoom

Ore
Oduba

Louise
Redknapp

Judge Robert
Rinder

Greg
Rutherford

Laura
Whitmore

Will
Young

Strictly Come Dancing 2016: meet the pro dancers

Oksana
Platero

Karen
Clifton

Pasha
Kovalev

Joanne
Clifton

AJ
Pritchard

Oti
Mabuse

Katya
Jones

Janette
Manrara

Gorka
Marquez

Natalie
Lowe

Kevin
Clifton

Giovanni
Pernice

Brendan
Cole

Anton
Du Beke

Advertisement

Aljaz
Skorjanec

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement