What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV tonight, and which celebrities are still to dance?
Get ready for the second half of this weekend's Strictly double bill, with the second live show of the series on BBC1
Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday 24 September after a smooth opening live show on Friday night. Here's everything you need to know ahead of this evening's ballroom brilliance.
What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV tonight?
The second live show of the weekend begins at 6.30pm this Saturday on BBC1.
Which celebrities are dancing in tonight's Strictly?
There are ten celebs left to strut their stuff after the first live show on Friday night. Tonight you'll be treated to performances from Ed Balls, Claudia Fragapane, Daisy Lowe, Anastacia, Melvin Odoom, Will Young, Louise Redknapp, Danny Mac and Tameka Empson.
What happened in Friday's live show?
Well, Judge Rinder was the surprise star with a super cheeky Cha Cha Cha, while BBC Sport presenter Ore Oduba and Olympian Greg Rutherford are currently joint top of the Strictly leaderboard. Catch up on all the action with our live recap right here.
Who do viewers think will win?
According to an exclusive YouGov research conducted before the first live show, viewers most want to see Will Young take the Strictly crown – but think that Louise Redknapp is actually the favourite. Check out the full results here.