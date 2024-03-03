During the ceremony, which saw RAYE break records by taking home six awards, hosts Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp took part in a Traitors-themed bit to set up the singer-songwriter's highly anticipated performance.

Dressed in a Traitors hooded robe, Amfo started the skit by saying: "Ok Traitors, can we all reveal who we would like to see perform after the break and why? I'm gonna go first. I'm saying RAYE, because she's amazing and she's been nominated for seven BRIT Awards tonight."

Jama then added: "Fair. I'm saying RAYE because she's got an amazing voice and she's iconic."

As the crowd screamed for her appearance the camera then cut to Diane, who said: "I'm saying RAYE because she's a strong, independent woman like me."

Ross finished up, joking: "I'm saying RAYE because she's an unbelievable woman and because mum told me to."

As the second season of The Traitors was airing, and after Diane had been murdered on the show, she spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com and admitted that she actually suspected Ross could be a Traitor himself.

Asked whether she knew if Ross was a Traitor, she said: "No, no I didn’t. Only because I was in for longer than I expected to be, and I thought that they’d have got rid of me on the first day.

"I was hoping I could last at least three days, and that anything else would have been a bonus, because I am quite opinionated and direct.

"So, I thought something must be keeping me in – that’s the only reason why I suspected him. But when I had breakfast with him on the morning and my funeral, I just knew he wasn’t a Traitor, but that was only because I'd been in longer than I expected to be."

